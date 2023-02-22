Matt Patricia is the latest candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Patricia is in Denver interviewing with Sean Payton and the Broncos today, according to NFL Network.

The 48-year-old Patricia previously served as defensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2012 to 2017. He then had an unsuccessful stint as head coach of the Lions from 2018 to 2020 before returning to the Patriots. Last year he was the Patriots’ de facto offensive coordinator, and the result was a mess that led Bill Belichick to bring back Bill O’Brien to run the offense. It’s unclear whether Patricia could return to the Patriots this year in some capacity.

Other candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job include Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph.

Broncos interview Matt Patricia for defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk