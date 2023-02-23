Broncos interview ex-Lions coach Matt Patricia to be their defensive coordinator

For those easily triggered by terrible memories of recent events, be advised this story covers some traumatic experiences that some Detroit Lions fans may still find raw and disturbing.

Former Lions head coach Matt Patricia is one of the candidates to become the new defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos under new head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos spent Wednesday interviewing Patricia for their defensive coordinator vacancy, per Broncos Wire.

Patricia was fired by the Lions during the 2020 season after dismal results relative to expectations after taking over the team from Jim Caldwell. After his Detroit dismissal, Patricia returned to the New England Patriots. He was in charge of the Patriots offense in 2022, a unit that bitterly disappointed.

The Broncos are interviewing several candidates, including Patricia, to fill out Payton’s initial staff with Denver.

