Broncos injury report: TE Greg Dulcich ruled out for Week 7

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Dulcich might be a candidate for injured reserve, but he’s still on the active roster at the time of publication. If the Broncos place him on IR, Dulcich will have to sit out four games before being eligible to return.

Placing the tight end on IR would open up a roster spot for outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee), who fully practiced this week and appears to be ready to be activated from the reserve/PUP list to the 53-man roster.

Denver’s complete Friday injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out DB Justin Simmons (hip) Limited Limited Full DB Kareem Jackson (neck) Limited Full Full OLB Baron Browning (knee/wrist) Full Full Full C Lloyd Cushenberry (quad) Full Full Full DL D.J. Jones (knee) Full Full Full

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT and will be televised on CBS in select TV markets. Green Bay is considered a slight favorite this week.

