Advertisement

Broncos injury report: TE Greg Dulcich ruled out for Week 7

Jon Heath
·1 min read

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Dulcich might be a candidate for injured reserve, but he’s still on the active roster at the time of publication. If the Broncos place him on IR, Dulcich will have to sit out four games before being eligible to return.

Placing the tight end on IR would open up a roster spot for outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee), who fully practiced this week and appears to be ready to be activated from the reserve/PUP list to the 53-man roster.

Denver’s complete Friday injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DB Justin Simmons (hip)

Limited

Limited

Full

DB Kareem Jackson (neck)

Limited

Full

Full

OLB Baron Browning (knee/wrist)

Full

Full

Full

C Lloyd Cushenberry (quad)

Full

Full

Full

DL D.J. Jones (knee)

Full

Full

Full

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT and will be televised on CBS in select TV markets. Green Bay is considered a slight favorite this week.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire