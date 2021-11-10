Broncos injury report: Pat Surtain did not practice Wednesday

Jon Heath
·1 min read
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Before practice, coach Vic Fanigo indicated that he is hopeful Surtain will be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fangio also said left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) seems to have a less than 50% chance of playing in Week 10. Calvin Anderson filled in for Bolles against the Dallas Cowboys last week and played well.

Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

CB Pat Surtain (knee)

DNP

OT Garett Bolles (ankle)

DNP

OT Bobby Massie (ankle)

DNP

WR Tim Patrick (knee)

DNP

OLB Malik Reed (hip)

DNP

DL Shelby Harris (illness)

DNP

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)

DNP

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

DNP

DL McTelvin Agim (knee)

DNP

WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder)

Limited

RG Dalton Risner (foot)

Limited

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

Full

Philadelphia’s Wednesday injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle)

Limited

DL Fletcher Cox (rest)

DNP

DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder)

DNP

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

Limited

C Jason Kelce (rest)

Limited

CB Avonte Maddox (knee)

DNP

S Rodney McLeod (neck)

DNP

CB Darius Slay (hamstring)

DNP

WR Devonta Smith (elbow)

Limited

DE Josh Sweat (concussion)

DNP

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point favorites at home this week.

