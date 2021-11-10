Broncos injury report: Pat Surtain did not practice Wednesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Before practice, coach Vic Fanigo indicated that he is hopeful Surtain will be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Fangio also said left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) seems to have a less than 50% chance of playing in Week 10. Calvin Anderson filled in for Bolles against the Dallas Cowboys last week and played well.
Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
CB Pat Surtain (knee)
DNP
OT Garett Bolles (ankle)
DNP
OT Bobby Massie (ankle)
DNP
WR Tim Patrick (knee)
DNP
OLB Malik Reed (hip)
DNP
DL Shelby Harris (illness)
DNP
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)
DNP
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)
DNP
DL McTelvin Agim (knee)
DNP
WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder)
Limited
RG Dalton Risner (foot)
Limited
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
Full
Philadelphia’s Wednesday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle)
Limited
DL Fletcher Cox (rest)
DNP
DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder)
DNP
OT Lane Johnson (rest)
Limited
C Jason Kelce (rest)
Limited
CB Avonte Maddox (knee)
DNP
S Rodney McLeod (neck)
DNP
CB Darius Slay (hamstring)
DNP
WR Devonta Smith (elbow)
Limited
DE Josh Sweat (concussion)
DNP
The Broncos are considered 2.5-point favorites at home this week.
List
Broncos made several roster moves Tuesday