Broncos injury report: Pat Surtain did not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Before practice, coach Vic Fanigo indicated that he is hopeful Surtain will be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fangio also said left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) seems to have a less than 50% chance of playing in Week 10. Calvin Anderson filled in for Bolles against the Dallas Cowboys last week and played well.

Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status CB Pat Surtain (knee) DNP OT Garett Bolles (ankle) DNP OT Bobby Massie (ankle) DNP WR Tim Patrick (knee) DNP OLB Malik Reed (hip) DNP DL Shelby Harris (illness) DNP DB Caden Sterns (shoulder) DNP TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) DNP DL McTelvin Agim (knee) DNP WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder) Limited RG Dalton Risner (foot) Limited DL Mike Purcell (thumb) Full

Philadelphia’s Wednesday injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) Limited DL Fletcher Cox (rest) DNP DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder) DNP OT Lane Johnson (rest) Limited C Jason Kelce (rest) Limited CB Avonte Maddox (knee) DNP S Rodney McLeod (neck) DNP CB Darius Slay (hamstring) DNP WR Devonta Smith (elbow) Limited DE Josh Sweat (concussion) DNP

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point favorites at home this week.

