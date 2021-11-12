Broncos injury report: Pat Surtain missed practice again Thursday

Jon Heath
·2 min read
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) missed practice again Thursday after also sitting out Wednesday. If Surtain is unable to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Kyle Fuller will likely start in his place.

On offense, left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and right tackle Bobby Massie both missed practice again Thursday, giving them uncertain statuses for Week 10. Calvin Anderson is the top candidate to start in the place of Bolles and Cam Fleming will likely step in for Massie if needed.

Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

DL McTelvin Agim (knee)

DNP

Limited

OT Garett Bolles (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DL Shelby Harris (illness)

DNP

DNP

OT Bobby Massie (ankle)

DNP

DNP

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

DNP

Limited

WR Tim Patrick (knee)

DNP

Limited

OLB Malik Reed (hip)

DNP

Limited

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)

DNP

Limited

CB Pat Surtain (knee)

DNP

DNP

WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

RG Dalton Risner (foot)

Limited

DNP

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

Full

Full

RB Mike Boone (ribs)

Not listed

Limited

ILB Baron Browning (back)

Not listed

DNP

G/C Austin Schlottmann (not injury related)

Not listed

DNP

Philadelphia’s Thursday injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

DL Fletcher Cox (rest)

DNP

Full

DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder)

DNP

Full

CB Avonte Maddox (knee)

DNP

Limited

S Rodney McLeod (neck)

DNP

Full

CB Darius Slay (hamstring)

DNP

Limited

DE Josh Sweat (concussion)

DNP

Limited

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle)

Limited

Limited

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

Limited

Full

C Jason Kelce (rest)

Limited

Full

WR Devonta Smith (elbow)

Limited

Full

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point favorites at home this week.

