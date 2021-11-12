Broncos injury report: Pat Surtain missed practice again Thursday
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) missed practice again Thursday after also sitting out Wednesday. If Surtain is unable to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Kyle Fuller will likely start in his place.
On offense, left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and right tackle Bobby Massie both missed practice again Thursday, giving them uncertain statuses for Week 10. Calvin Anderson is the top candidate to start in the place of Bolles and Cam Fleming will likely step in for Massie if needed.
Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
DL McTelvin Agim (knee)
DNP
Limited
OT Garett Bolles (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DL Shelby Harris (illness)
DNP
DNP
OT Bobby Massie (ankle)
DNP
DNP
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)
DNP
Limited
WR Tim Patrick (knee)
DNP
Limited
OLB Malik Reed (hip)
DNP
Limited
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)
DNP
Limited
CB Pat Surtain (knee)
DNP
DNP
WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
RG Dalton Risner (foot)
Limited
DNP
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
Full
Full
RB Mike Boone (ribs)
Not listed
Limited
ILB Baron Browning (back)
Not listed
DNP
G/C Austin Schlottmann (not injury related)
Not listed
DNP
Philadelphia’s Thursday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
DL Fletcher Cox (rest)
DNP
Full
DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder)
DNP
Full
CB Avonte Maddox (knee)
DNP
Limited
S Rodney McLeod (neck)
DNP
Full
CB Darius Slay (hamstring)
DNP
Limited
DE Josh Sweat (concussion)
DNP
Limited
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle)
Limited
Limited
OT Lane Johnson (rest)
Limited
Full
C Jason Kelce (rest)
Limited
Full
WR Devonta Smith (elbow)
Limited
Full
The Broncos are considered 2.5-point favorites at home this week.
