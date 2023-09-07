Broncos injuries: WR Jerry Jeudy limited at Thursday’s practice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) was limited again at Thursday’s practice after having the same designation on Wednesday.

Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury during practice exactly two weeks ago, putting his status for a Week 1 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders in doubt. After returning to the field this week, however, Jeudy might be able to suit up for the team’s season opener on Sunday.

If the Broncos decide to be cautious with Jeudy and hold him out in Week 1, the team’s remaining WRs on the 53-man roster would be Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson.

Denver can also elevate two players from the practice squad (WRs Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Phillip Dorsett and David Sills are among their options).

The Broncos’ full injury report from Thursday can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status TE Greg Dulcich (NIR – personal) DNP Full WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) Limited Limited TE Chris Manhertz (chest) Limited Full CB Riley Moss (abdomen) Limited Limited

The Broncos will practice again on Friday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for Sunday.

