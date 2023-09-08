Broncos injuries: WR Jerry Jeudy questionable for Week 1

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after being limited at all three practices this week.

Jeudy is working his way back from a hamstring injury that he suffered during a practice session on Aug. 24. Jeudy missed six games due to injury in 2021 and two games in 2022.

The 24-year-old receiver has totaled 157 receptions for 2,295 yards and nine touchdowns through his first 41 games in the NFL.

If Jeudy does not play against the Raiders this week, the Broncos will have just three receivers remaining on the 53-man roster: Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson.

Denver also has three WRs — Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Phillip Dorsett and David Sills — on the practice squad. Teams can elevate two players from the practice squad to the game-day roster each week.

The Broncos’ full injury report from Friday will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status TE Greg Dulcich (NIR – personal) DNP Full Full WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited Questionable TE Chris Manhertz (chest) Limited Full Full CB Riley Moss (abdomen) Limited Limited Limited Questionable CB Pat Surtain (ankle) Not listed Not listed Limited

Playing at home, Denver is considered a 3.5-point favorite against Las Vegas. Sunday’s game will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT (view the TV map here).

