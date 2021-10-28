Broncos injuries: Von Miller did not practice Thursday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (ankle) did not practice Thursday and he might be trending toward a “questionable” status for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Mike Purcell (thumb) also missed practice Thursday, and he is unlikely to play in Week 8.

Denver’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OLB Von Miller (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

DNP

DNP

OT Garett Bolles (foot)

Limited

Full

WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle)

Limited

Full

DB Jamar Johnson (quad)

Limited

DNP

OLB Aaron Patrick (ankle)

Limited

Ful

OLB Malik Reed (hip)

Limited

Limited

OLB Baron Browning (concussion)

Full

Full

OLB Jonathon Cooper (shoulder)

Full

Ful

DE Shelby Harris (wrist)

Full

Full

QB Teddy Bridgewater (oblique)

Not listed

Full

Washington’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

WR Dyami Brown (knee)

DNP

DNP

OT Sam Cosmi (ankle)

DNP

DNP

WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring)

DNP

Full

WR Curtis Samuel (groin)

DNP

DNP

OG Wes Schweitzer (neck)

DNP

Limited

RB Antonio Gibson (shin)

Limited

Limited

CB William Jackson (knee)

Limited

Limited

OG Brandon Sherff (knee)

Limited

Limited

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quad)

Limited

Full

WR Cam Sims (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

CB Danny Johnson (wrist)

Full

Full

TE Jace Sternberger (foot)

Full

Full

The Broncos are considered 3.5-point favorites against Washington.

List

4 quarterbacks Broncos should consider trading for in 2022

Recommended Stories