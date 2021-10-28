Broncos injuries: Von Miller did not practice Thursday
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (ankle) did not practice Thursday and he might be trending toward a “questionable” status for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.
Meanwhile, defensive lineman Mike Purcell (thumb) also missed practice Thursday, and he is unlikely to play in Week 8.
Denver’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OLB Von Miller (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
DNP
DNP
OT Garett Bolles (foot)
Limited
Full
WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle)
Limited
Full
DB Jamar Johnson (quad)
Limited
DNP
OLB Aaron Patrick (ankle)
Limited
Ful
OLB Malik Reed (hip)
Limited
Limited
OLB Baron Browning (concussion)
Full
Full
OLB Jonathon Cooper (shoulder)
Full
Ful
DE Shelby Harris (wrist)
Full
Full
QB Teddy Bridgewater (oblique)
Not listed
Full
Washington’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
WR Dyami Brown (knee)
DNP
DNP
OT Sam Cosmi (ankle)
DNP
DNP
WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring)
DNP
Full
WR Curtis Samuel (groin)
DNP
DNP
OG Wes Schweitzer (neck)
DNP
Limited
RB Antonio Gibson (shin)
Limited
Limited
CB William Jackson (knee)
Limited
Limited
OG Brandon Sherff (knee)
Limited
Limited
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quad)
Limited
Full
WR Cam Sims (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
CB Danny Johnson (wrist)
Full
Full
TE Jace Sternberger (foot)
Full
Full
The Broncos are considered 3.5-point favorites against Washington.