Broncos injuries: Teddy Bridgewater did not practice Wednesday
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and he did not practice Wednesday. It’s possible but not necessarily probable that Bridgewater will be cleared by Sunday, leaving the quarterback with an uncertain status going into Week 5.
If Bridgewater is not able to play this weekend, Drew Lock will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
And some good news: Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday and he is now eligible to be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.
Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion)
DNP
RB Melvin Gordon (lower leg)
DNP
OT Bobby Massie (NIR, rest)
DNP
WR Diontae Spencer (chest)
DNP
CB Pat Surtain (chest)
DNP
ILB Baron Browning (back)
Limited
G Graham Glasgow (knee)
Limited
OLB Von Miller (NIR, rest)
Limited
OB Andre Mintze (hamstring)
Limited
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring)
Limited
G Dalton Risner (ankle)
Limited
DE Shelby Harris (wrist)
Full
S Justin Simmons (hand)
Full
And the Steelers’ injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/hip)
DNP
CB Cameron Sutton (groin)
DNP
OL Kevin Dotson (hip)
DNP
DT Carlos Davis (knee)
DNP
WR Chase Claypool (hamstring)
Limited
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs)
Limited
G Trai Turner (illness)
Limited
OL Rashaad Coward (ankle)
Limited
DL Cameron Heyward (neck)
Limited
OL Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion)
Full
Next week, the Broncos will return home to host the Las Vegas Raiders.