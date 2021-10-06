Broncos injuries: Teddy Bridgewater did not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and he did not practice Wednesday. It’s possible but not necessarily probable that Bridgewater will be cleared by Sunday, leaving the quarterback with an uncertain status going into Week 5.

If Bridgewater is not able to play this weekend, Drew Lock will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

And some good news: Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday and he is now eligible to be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) DNP RB Melvin Gordon (lower leg) DNP OT Bobby Massie (NIR, rest) DNP WR Diontae Spencer (chest) DNP CB Pat Surtain (chest) DNP ILB Baron Browning (back) Limited G Graham Glasgow (knee) Limited OLB Von Miller (NIR, rest) Limited OB Andre Mintze (hamstring) Limited TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) Limited G Dalton Risner (ankle) Limited DE Shelby Harris (wrist) Full S Justin Simmons (hand) Full

And the Steelers’ injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/hip) DNP CB Cameron Sutton (groin) DNP OL Kevin Dotson (hip) DNP DT Carlos Davis (knee) DNP WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) Limited WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) Limited G Trai Turner (illness) Limited OL Rashaad Coward (ankle) Limited DL Cameron Heyward (neck) Limited OL Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) Full

Next week, the Broncos will return home to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

