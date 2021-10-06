Broncos injuries: Teddy Bridgewater did not practice Wednesday

Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and he did not practice Wednesday. It’s possible but not necessarily probable that Bridgewater will be cleared by Sunday, leaving the quarterback with an uncertain status going into Week 5.

If Bridgewater is not able to play this weekend, Drew Lock will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

And some good news: Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday and he is now eligible to be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion)

DNP

RB Melvin Gordon (lower leg)

DNP

OT Bobby Massie (NIR, rest)

DNP

WR Diontae Spencer (chest)

DNP

CB Pat Surtain (chest)

DNP

ILB Baron Browning (back)

Limited

G Graham Glasgow (knee)

Limited

OLB Von Miller (NIR, rest)

Limited

OB Andre Mintze (hamstring)

Limited

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring)

Limited

G Dalton Risner (ankle)

Limited

DE Shelby Harris (wrist)

Full

S Justin Simmons (hand)

Full

And the Steelers’ injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/hip)

DNP

CB Cameron Sutton (groin)

DNP

OL Kevin Dotson (hip)

DNP

DT Carlos Davis (knee)

DNP

WR Chase Claypool (hamstring)

Limited

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs)

Limited

G Trai Turner (illness)

Limited

OL Rashaad Coward (ankle)

Limited

DL Cameron Heyward (neck)

Limited

OL Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion)

Full

Next week, the Broncos will return home to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

List

5 takeaways from Broncos' 23-7 loss to Ravens

