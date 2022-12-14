Broncos injuries: Russell Wilson still in concussion protocol

The Denver Broncos returned to the practice field on Wednesday without quarterback Russell Wilson, who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“We’re going to do everything the way that the medical doctors say — the independent doctors,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Wilson’s status on Monday. “We’re going to do every single thing. His safety is by far the No. 1 most important thing. We’ll continually talk to him — and to everybody else — about that and make sure we do the right thing.”

Hackett was asked Monday if there’s a possibility that Wilson might not play this week even if he does clear the protocol.

“Right now, we’re just concerned for his safety,” the coach said. “We want to make sure that he’s healthy. We’ll take that day-by-day and continually talk to our medical team and to Russell.”

If Wilson does not play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Brett Rypien will start in his place.

Elsewhere on the injury front, outside linebacker Jacob Martin (knee) was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Meanwhile, fellow pass rusher Randy Gregory (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, giving him a chance to play against the Arizona Cardinals later this week.

Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

The Broncos will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for Sunday.

