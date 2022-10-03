Broncos injuries: Russell Wilson listed as limited on estimated practice report

6
Jon Heath
·1 min read

The Denver Broncos did not practice Monday as they have a short turnaround before a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts, but the team will release an estimated practice report.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Monday that quarterback Russell Wilson would have been limited. Hackett said Wilson was “dinged up” against the Las Vegas Raiders, but should play on Thursday.

Meanwhile, safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Aaron Patrick have entered the NFL’s concussion protocol and they are unlikely to play in Week 5. Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), pass rusher Jonathan Cooper (hamstring) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) will be listed as “did not participate” on Monday’s estimated injury report.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Denver running back Javonte Williams (knee) is done for the season and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) is set to miss 2-6 weeks after undergoing surgery.

The Broncos seem very likely to elevate Jonathan Kongbo from the practice squad on Thursday with Gregory, Cooper and Patrick all injured.

Denver’s complete estimated injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

List

Twitter reacts to Garett Bolles' attempted tackle vs. Raiders

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Williams out with torn ACL, Gregory needs knee surgery

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks. ''Both of those guys are obviously very important to our team,'' coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. Hackett said Gregory, who got hurt chasing Derek Carr with about six minutes left in the game, will have arthroscopic surgery soon and IR is a possibility.

  • Broncos' offense hurt by awful 3rd quarter in loss to Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn't enough to overcome numerous mistakes and an awful third quarter by Denver's offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. ... I thought we did some really great things in the first half, we really executed well and made some big plays,'' said Wilson, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos' totals for that quarter: 11 offensive plays for 7 yards over three possessions, all of which ended in punts.

  • Gordon's butterfingers are getting costly for Denver Broncos

    Melvin Gordon's butterfingers have become a hazard for the Denver Broncos, especially with Javonte Williams' season-ending knee injury and Mike Boone's problems picking up the blitz and holding onto passes. The Broncos (2-2) have a condensed week to fix their backfield bugaboos ahead of their game Thursday night against Indianapolis (1-2-1). Gordon's latest flub changed the tenor of the Broncos' game at Las Vegas, where they lost to the league's only 0-3 team and their former coach Josh McDaniels while also losing Williams and Randy Gregory to knee injuries.

  • NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

    Jimmy Garoppolo has not lost a regular-season start to the Rams since joining the 49ers.

  • Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny star as Seahawks beat Lions 48-45

    Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny were so good the Seattle Seahawks never needed their punter. Smith accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and Penny had a pair of long second-half scoring runs, helping Seattle hold off the Detroit Lions for a 48-45 win Sunday. “An old-fashion shootout," Smith said.

  • Russell Wilson touchdown cuts Raiders lead to 25-23

    The Broncos were facing first-and-30 from their own 19-yard line. Three snaps later, Denver was in the end zone and cut Las Vegas’ lead to 25-23. First Denver caught Las Vegas with too many men on the field, turning first-and-30 into first-and-25. Those five yards were all quarterback Russell Wilson needed fired an 18-yard pass [more]

  • See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos

    Pregnant Brittany Mahomes made the trip to support her husband Patrick in his match against Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See how her outfit made a nod to the NFL star.

  • Detroit Lions picked apart by Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks in roller coaster 48-45 loss

    T.J. Hockenson and Jamaal Williams each scored 2 touchdowns for the Detroit Lions, but the defense was picked apart by Geno Smith and Seattle Seahawks

  • Matt Gaetz is asking the government to fund Hurricane Ian disaster relief in Florida days after he voted against FEMA aid

    Gaetz asked for monetary aid for his "fellow Florida Man" post-Hurricane Ian, just days after voting no to a bill that carved out cash for it.

  • Jim Moore: Is Geno Smith the best bang for the buck player in the NFL right now?

    Columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, is having second thoughts about Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is playing like a star so far.

  • Broncos offense struggles again in loss to previously winless Raiders

    The Denver defense was likewise gashed as the Raiders racked up 212 rushing yards.

  • Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5

    A look at the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups going into Week 5.

  • Sharp gains on Wall Street after dismal September

    STORY: A strong rally for U.S. stocks on Monday in an optimistic start to the fourth quarter, as investors snapped up shares after a brutal month of September.The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices both rose more than two-and-a-half percent.The Nasdaq climbed almost two-and-a-quarter percent.Among the day's winners, oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, both up more than five percent on a nearly $4-jump in the price of crude oil, fueled by reports that OPEC+ is considering tightening global crude output by more than one million barrels per day ahead of a Wednesday meeting.But the rally was about more than just energy. Tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft climbed more than three-and-a-half percent, and bank stocks rose more than three percent.Monday's buying comes after heavy losses in the third quarter for equities, against a backdrop of rising interest rates, alarming inflation and slowing economic growth.Sam Stovall is the chief investment strategist for CFRA Research:"September is the worst month of the year, and the third quarter is the worst quarter of the year, in many ways because of the window dressing that mutual funds have to go through. In a sense they want to get rid of the stocks that they really wish they had not owned, but let's do so before we have to report them to our shareholders. But then investors like to get back into equities early in the fourth quarter, and possibly that's what we're seeing right now is money being put back to work, especially after such a weak month and quarter."One notable loser on Monday: Tesla.The luxury electric car-maker saw shares slide 7.5% after it sold fewer-than-expected vehicles in the third quarter due to logistic hurdles.

  • Unnecessary roughness penalty for hit on receiver irks Juan Thornhill and Chiefs fans

    The Chiefs safety was not pleased about being penalized for this hit in Sunday’s game.

  • Here’s what Chiefs HC Andy Reid had to say about his State Farm commercial

    #Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on Monday about how his State Farm advertisement with Patrick Mahomes came to be.

  • WATCH: Postgame comments from Cal coach Justin Wilcox after loss at WSU

    James Snook/USA TODAY Images This wasn't the way the Cal Golden Bears hoped to follow up their confident, comfortable win and offensive outburst against Arizona last week.The Bears stumbled from the start and didn't do enough on either side of the ball Saturday night, losing 28-9 at Washington State to drop to 3-2.

  • Kliff Kingsbury: We have to find a way to settle in early and call better plays

    For a team with significant aspirations in 2022, the Cardinals have not started games well. While Arizona ended up defeating Carolina 26-16, the Cardinals were down 10-3 at halftime. Quarterback Kyler Murray was 13-of-20 for 90 yards with a pick-six in the first two quarters. He’d gained just 4 yards on four carries. The club [more]

  • Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny outlast their awful Seahawks defense in 48-45 win at Detroit

    Smith continues to excel replacing Russell Wilson. Penny romps for 151 yards and the clinching score. And the play clock helps.

  • Broncos starter Javonte Williams will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with torn ACL

    The Broncos will rely on Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams out.

  • Seahawks: 8 takeaways from their wild road win over the Lions

    It was far from a pretty win, but the Seahawks will take it.