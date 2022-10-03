Broncos injuries: Russell Wilson listed as limited on estimated practice report

The Denver Broncos did not practice Monday as they have a short turnaround before a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts, but the team will release an estimated practice report.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Monday that quarterback Russell Wilson would have been limited. Hackett said Wilson was “dinged up” against the Las Vegas Raiders, but should play on Thursday.

Meanwhile, safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Aaron Patrick have entered the NFL’s concussion protocol and they are unlikely to play in Week 5. Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), pass rusher Jonathan Cooper (hamstring) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) will be listed as “did not participate” on Monday’s estimated injury report.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Denver running back Javonte Williams (knee) is done for the season and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) is set to miss 2-6 weeks after undergoing surgery.

The Broncos seem very likely to elevate Jonathan Kongbo from the practice squad on Thursday with Gregory, Cooper and Patrick all injured.

Denver’s complete estimated injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

