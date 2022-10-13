Broncos injuries: Russell Wilson limited at Thursday’s practice

Six days after getting an injection in his right throwing shoulder in Los Angeles last week, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was at practice Thursday as a limited participant.

Before practice, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett listed Wilson among 11 players who would be limited for Thursday’s session. Hackett also said inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and offensive lineman Dalton Risner (back) will be held out of practice Thursday.

Wilson is battling a partially torn lat, but he’s expected to play through the injury and face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

Jewell is expected to miss this week’s game and Alex Singleton is likely to start in his place next to Jonas Griffith at inside linebacker.

Risner’s status is uncertain. With guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) expected to return this week, Graham Glasgow would be the most likely candidate to fill in for Risner if needed. Glasgow has been filling in for Meinerz since Week 2.

Denver’s complete injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

The Chargers are considered 5.5-point favorites against the Broncos. Monday’s game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire