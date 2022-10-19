Broncos injuries: Russell Wilson an estimated limited participant at practice

The Denver Broncos held a walk-through practice on Wednesday and released an estimated injury report.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) is listed as limited on the estimated report. The 33-year-old quarterback is pushing to play this week, but the Broncos won’t want to risk worsening his injuries if he’s not recovered enough before Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

If Wilson is held out this week, Brett Rypien would presumably start in his place. Rypien previously helped Denver defeat New York 37-28 in his first (and only) career start in 2020.

Elsewhere on the injury front for the Broncos, inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) remains sidelined.

Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.

The Broncos will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for Week 7.

After hosting the Jets this week, Denver will travel to London for a “road” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.

