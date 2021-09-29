Broncos injuries: RB Mike Boone returns to practice

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone was back at practice Wednesday after spending the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve with a quad injury.

The Broncos have now started the three-week window for Boone to return from IR. If he is not activated within 21 days, Boone will spend the rest of the season on reserve. Denver having him return to practice appears to be a sign that the RB could return to the 53-man roster soon.

Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (hamstring) is also eligible to return from IR, but he still needs time to recover and has not returned to practice yet.

Meanwhile, starting guards Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner were both held out of Wednesday’s practice. If Glasgow and Risner are not able to play on Sunday, Netane Muti and Quinn Meinerz will start in their place.

Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status RG Graham Glasgow (knee) DNP LG Dalton Risner (ankle) DNP DL Mike Purcell (knee) Limited RB Melvin Gordon (ribs) Limited OLB Andre Mintze (hamstring) Limited LB Justin Strnad (hand) Full DL Shelby Harris (wrist) Full OLB Malik Reed (ankle/thumb) Full

The Ravens’ injury report from Wednesday will be added below when it becomes available.

The Broncos are considered home favorites this week.