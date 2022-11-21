Broncos injuries: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) out ‘multiple weeks’

The Denver Broncos’ running back depth will be tested after the team waived veteran Melvin Gordon on Monday.

In addition to parting ways with Gordon, the Broncos have also lost running back Chase Edmonds for “multiple weeks” to a high ankle sprain, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

With Javonte Williams and Mike Boone already on injured reserve, the team’s only healthy running backs remaining on the 53-man roster now are Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack. Denver also has Devine Ozigbo available on the practice squad.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Broncos defensive lineman Jonathan Harris is also set to miss “a few games” after suffering a knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Denver’s defensive line losing Harris could mean more rotational snaps for rookies Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike. The Broncos also have defensive lineman McTelvin Agim available on the practice squad.

