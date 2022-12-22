Broncos injuries: Randy Gregory (knee) misses practice again

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice for “maintenance,” Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) will be held out of practice again on Thursday.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gregory has soreness, but the team is hoping he will be able to play on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the injury front, wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring) remains sidelined, but fellow receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring; limited) has been practicing this week, a positive sign for his chances of playing in Week 16.

Broncos running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) is also back at practice this week and he appears to be in line to be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

If Edmonds is activated, he will become Denver’s third running back on the active roster, joining Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack.

Meanwhile, Broncos guard Dalton Risner (foot) is sidelined today, and offensive tackle Tom Compton (back) was placed on injured reserve.

Denver’s complete Thursday injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

The Broncos will have one more practice on Friday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for a Christmas Day showdown with the Rams on Sunday.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire