Broncos injuries: Quinn Meinerz expected to miss 4 weeks

The Denver Broncos lost guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams (hand) to injuries during Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Meinerz will be sidelined for “about” four weeks after straining his hamstring, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Meinerz left the game in the first half and was replaced by veteran Graham Glasgow, who played 48 snaps. Glasgow was not penalized and was not credited with allowing any sacks against the Seahawks.

Glasgow will likely start while Meinerz is sidelined. Denver also has Netane Muti available on the practice squad, and offensive lineman Billy Turner can play both as a tackle and as a guard (once he’s healthy).

As for Williams, his status is less certain. If he has to miss any time, the list of candidates to replace Williams in the slot likely includes safety Caden Sterns, rookie Damarri Mathis, veteran Darius Phillips and practice squad cornerback Essang Bassey.

We’ll know more on Williams and the team’s other injuries after the Broncos release their initial Week 2 injury report on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire