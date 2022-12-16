Broncos injuries: QB Russell Wilson ruled out for Week 15

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday.

Hackett said that Wilson passed through the league’s concussion protocol, but the team wanted to be safe and rest him this weekend.

The Broncos are now set to start Brett Rypien in Wilson’s place. The team’s backup quarterback against the Cardinals will be Jarrett Guarantano, who just joined the practice squad last week.

Elsewhere on the injury front for Denver, wide receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) have been ruled out. On the defensive line, Dre’Mont Jones (hip) and D.J. Jones (illness) are questionable.

With Sutton and Hinton not available, the team’s top remaining receivers are Jerry Jeudy, Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington, Brandon Johnson and Freddie Swain (Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler are both on injured reserve).

Denver leads the all-time series against the Cardinals 9-1-1, and the Broncos are considered a 2.5-point favorite at home this week.

