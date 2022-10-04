Broncos injuries: QB Russell Wilson limited Tuesday

After being an estimated limited participant yesterday (the team did not practice Monday), Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (shoulder) was limited at Tuesday’s walk-through practice, coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

The Broncos expect Wilson to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, but his should status will be worth monitoring during the game.

Elsewhere on the injury front for the Broncos, outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) and running back Javonte Williams (knee) were both placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams (torn ACL and LCL) will not return this season. Gregory will be eligible to return to the active roster after four weeks, but he could be sidelined for up to six weeks depending on the results of his surgery and to-be-determined recovery timeline.

To fill Williams’ former spot on the 53-man roster, Denver signed running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Murray will join Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in the backfield.

The team is yet to fill the roster spot created by Gregory’s IR designation. One potential candidate to get called up is practice squad OLB Jonathan Kongbo.

The Broncos’ complete injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

The Broncos are considered 3.5-point favorites against the Colts this week, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Thursday’s game will be available to stream on Prime Video.

