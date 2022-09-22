Broncos injuries: Pat Surtain returns to practice
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain (shoulder), defensive lineman D.J. Jones (ankle) and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) will all return to practice Thursday, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced during his pre-practice press conference.
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) remains sidelined, giving him an uncertain status for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers this week.
Denver’s complete Thursday injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OLB Randy Gregory (knee)
DNP
WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder)
DNP
DT D.J. Jones (ankle)
DNP
OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)
DNP
CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)
DNP
CB Pat Surtain (shoulder)
DNP
WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip)
Limited
ILB Josey Jewell (calf)
Limited
S Caden Sterns (hip)
Limited
OL Billy Turner (knee)
Full
CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)
Full
Denver will have one more practice on Friday before releasing a final injury report for Week 3.
The Broncos are listed as 1.5-point underdogs against the 49ers this week despite playing at home.
