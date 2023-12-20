Broncos injuries: OT Alex Palczewski returns to practice
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (hand) returned to practice Wednesday, starting his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. If the Broncos do not activate him to the 53-man roster within three weeks, Palczewski will be ruled out for the playoffs (if Denver gets in).
Palczewski (6-6, 314 pounds) impressed at training camp this summer, but he was placed on IR with a hand injury after the initial 53-man roster was set. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois now has a chance to provide depth on the offensive line as the Broncos attempt to make a playoff push.
Elsewhere on the injury front, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot) remain sidelined. The team’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OLB Nik Bonitto (knee)
DNP
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot)
DNP
RB Samaje Perine (NIR/rest)
DNP
OLB Jonathon Cooper (ankle)
Limited
OT Alex Palczewski (knee)
Limited
Denver will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots.