Broncos injuries: OLB Baron Browning ‘day to day’ this week

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip) is “day to day” this week but trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday.

“Baron is going to be day to day,” Hackett said on Nov. 7. “He’s trending in the direction that we want him to be in to hopefully be able to get in this game. We will just have to play it by ear.”

Browning was held out of Wednesday’s practice, as was safety Justin Simmons (knee) and offensive tackle Cam Fleming (quad). If Browning is not cleared in time for Sunday’s game, rookie Nik Bonitto will likely start in his place.

Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.

The Broncos are considered three-point underdogs on the road against the Titans this week. Denver will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for Week 10.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

5 reasons why trading Bradley Chubb made sense for the Broncos

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire