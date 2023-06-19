Broncos injuries: OLB Baron Browning to start camp on PUP list

As expected, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee) will miss the start of training camp after undergoing surgery this spring.

Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed last week that Browning will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list in July.

“[H]e is someone who will start the season on PUP,” Payton said last Tuesday.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Denver running back Samaje Perine left practice last Wednesday with an apparent thumb injury. Payton did not seem concerned.

“I think they were just going to look at his thumb,” Payton said. “I haven’t gotten into the training room yet. They were just being smart. I’m sure he will be fine.”

After leaving Wednesday’s practice, Perine was back on the field with a taped thumb on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims and linebacker Drew Sanders have worked on the side of the field for portions of the team’s offseason program while working their way back from undisclosed injuries. Payton was asked last week if he’s worried about Mims and Sanders falling behind.

“No, I think they’re both real sharp mentally,” the coach said. “We have real good early glimpses of them, and they’re quickly healing.”

Payton is also optimistic about the recovery of running back Javonte Williams (knee).

“He’s doing well,” Payton said. “I feel like I was at the start of the offseason. When I arrived, and with that type of injury, it was in the early stages. But yeah, I’m very optimistic.”

Browning aside, there’s mostly good news for the Broncos on the injury front as the team heads into the summer.

