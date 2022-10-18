Broncos injuries: OLB Aaron Patrick out for year; QB Russell Wilson day-to-day

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is “day-to-day” after suffering a hamstring injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Rapoport reported that Wilson is “pushing to play,” but the team will evaluate his progress during the week. If Wilson is not able to play in Week 7, Brett Rypien will likely start in his place. Josh Johnson is also available on the practice squad.

Elsewhere on the injury front, cornerback Essang Bassey also has a hamstring injury, and outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday.

Patrick’s ankle got caught in a carpet when he tried to avoid a person on the sideline after covering a punt. Patrick’s knee gave out and the defender tore his ACL, ending his season.

Patrick was a key player on special teams for the Broncos, playing 72% of the team’s special teams snaps last year and 76% this year before his injury.

After playing on Monday, the Broncos have a short week before hosting the New York Jets on Sunday. Denver’s first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.

