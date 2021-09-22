Broncos injuries: Mike Purcell (knee) did not practice Wednesday
Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) did not practice Wednesday, but coach Vic Fangio indicated that the defensive lineman should be fine. Purcell seems to still be on track to play against the New York Jets in Week 3.
Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
DL Mike Purcell (knee)
DNP
TE Noah Fant (ankle)
Limited
G Graham Glasgow (illness)
Limited
DL Shelby Harris (wrist)
Limited
WR Tim Patrick (hip)
Limited
WR Courtland Sutton (hip)
Limited
OLB Malik Reed (ankle)
Full
And the Jets’ injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
WR Jamison Crowder (groin)
DNP
DL John Franklin-Myers (calf)
DNP
LB B.J. Goodson (non-injury)
DNP
LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle)
Limited
QB Zach Wilson (groin)
Full
In their first home game of the 2021 season, the Broncos are considered 10.5-point favorites against New York this week.