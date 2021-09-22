Broncos injuries: Mike Purcell (knee) did not practice Wednesday

Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) did not practice Wednesday, but coach Vic Fangio indicated that the defensive lineman should be fine. Purcell seems to still be on track to play against the New York Jets in Week 3.

Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

DL Mike Purcell (knee)

DNP

TE Noah Fant (ankle)

Limited

G Graham Glasgow (illness)

Limited

DL Shelby Harris (wrist)

Limited

WR Tim Patrick (hip)

Limited

WR Courtland Sutton (hip)

Limited

OLB Malik Reed (ankle)

Full

And the Jets’ injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

WR Jamison Crowder (groin)

DNP

DL John Franklin-Myers (calf)

DNP

LB B.J. Goodson (non-injury)

DNP

LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle)

Limited

QB Zach Wilson (groin)

Full

In their first home game of the 2021 season, the Broncos are considered 10.5-point favorites against New York this week.

