Broncos injuries: Mike Purcell (knee) did not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) did not practice Wednesday, but coach Vic Fangio indicated that the defensive lineman should be fine. Purcell seems to still be on track to play against the New York Jets in Week 3.

Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status DL Mike Purcell (knee) DNP TE Noah Fant (ankle) Limited G Graham Glasgow (illness) Limited DL Shelby Harris (wrist) Limited WR Tim Patrick (hip) Limited WR Courtland Sutton (hip) Limited OLB Malik Reed (ankle) Full

And the Jets’ injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status WR Jamison Crowder (groin) DNP DL John Franklin-Myers (calf) DNP LB B.J. Goodson (non-injury) DNP LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle) Limited QB Zach Wilson (groin) Full

In their first home game of the 2021 season, the Broncos are considered 10.5-point favorites against New York this week.

