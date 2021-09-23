Broncos injuries: Mike Purcell (knee) returned to practice Thursday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After missing Wednesday’s practice, Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) was back on the field Thursday, making him likely to play against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio indicated before practice that guard Graham Glasgow (illness) is also trending toward playing Week 3.
Denver’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
DL Mike Purcell (knee)
DNP
Limited
TE Noah Fant (ankle)
Limited
Limited
G Graham Glasgow (illness)
Limited
Full
DL Shelby Harris (wrist)
Limited
Full
WR Tim Patrick (hip)
Limited
Limited
WR Courtland Sutton (hip)
Limited
Full
OLB Malik Reed (ankle)
Full
Full
And the Jets’ injury report from Thursday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
WR Jamison Crowder (groin)
DNP
DNP
DL John Franklin-Myers (calf)
DNP
Limited
LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle)
Limited
Full
QB Zach Wilson (groin)
Full
Full
In their first home game of the 2021 season, the Broncos are considered 10.5-point favorites against New York this week.