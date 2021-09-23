Broncos injuries: Mike Purcell (knee) returned to practice Thursday

Jon Heath
·1 min read
After missing Wednesday’s practice, Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) was back on the field Thursday, making him likely to play against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio indicated before practice that guard Graham Glasgow (illness) is also trending toward playing Week 3.

Denver’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

DL Mike Purcell (knee)

DNP

Limited

TE Noah Fant (ankle)

Limited

Limited

G Graham Glasgow (illness)

Limited

Full

DL Shelby Harris (wrist)

Limited

Full

WR Tim Patrick (hip)

Limited

Limited

WR Courtland Sutton (hip)

Limited

Full

OLB Malik Reed (ankle)

Full

Full

And the Jets’ injury report from Thursday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

WR Jamison Crowder (groin)

DNP

DNP

DL John Franklin-Myers (calf)

DNP

Limited

LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle)

Limited

Full

QB Zach Wilson (groin)

Full

Full

In their first home game of the 2021 season, the Broncos are considered 10.5-point favorites against New York this week.

