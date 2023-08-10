Broncos injuries: Mike McGlinchey ‘all good,’ says coach Sean Payton

Denver Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain at practice on Tuesday, but coach Sean Payton downplayed the severity of the injury after Wednesday’s practice session.

“With him, it’s a knee sprain,” Payton said. “We will keep you abreast, but it’s all good.”

McGlinchey is expected to miss “a few weeks,” according to NFL Network’s James Palmer, but Payton’s assessment that the offensive lineman is “all good” seemingly suggests he is expected to return in time for Week 1.

Elsewhere on the injury front, star safety Justin Simmons “tweaked his groin,” Payton said on Monday. The coach does not seem to view that as a serious injury, either.

“Some of the younger guys will step in,” Payton said. “He tweaked his groin a couple days ago. We’ll be smart with him and eventually get him back, but in the meantime, other guys will get a chance to get in and get some reps.”

Meanwhile, Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson has a sprained ankle, but he is only expected to miss a week or two, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

All things considered, it’s mostly good news on the injury front for McGlinchey, Simmons and Johnson.

