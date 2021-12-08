Broncos injuries: Melvin Gordon limited at practice Wednesday
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (hip) was back at practice on a limited basis Wednesday while outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/shoulder) and defensive lineman Shelby Harris (ankle) were held out.
Gordon missed last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs but if he makes progress this week, the running back could return for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions.
Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) was also back at practice Wednesday, starting his 21-day window to potentially return from injured reserve.
Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle)
DNP
DE Shelby Harris (ankle)
DNP
RB Melvin Gordon (hip)
Limited
OT Bobby Massie (ankle)
Limited
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
Full
CB Mike Ford (knee)
Full
OLB Malik Reed (wrist)
Full
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)
Full
QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia)
Full
FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow)
Full
Detroit’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
DE Michael Brockers (knee/illness)
DNP
QB Jared Goff (illness)
DNP
OG Jonah Jackson (illness)
DNP
OLB Julian Okwara (ankle)
DNP
NT John Penisini (illness)
DNP
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder)
DNP
RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)
DNP
OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (illness)
DNP
DE Nick Williams (illness)
DNP
OLB Austin Bryant (shoulder)
Limited
TE T.J. Hockenson (hand)
Limited
OT Matt Nelson (ankle)
Limited
CB Bobby Price (shoulder)
Limited
OT Penei Sewell (shoulder/illness)
Limited
The Broncos are considered a 7.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Denver leads the all-time series against Detroit 8-5, with the Broncos winning the two most recent meetings in 2019 and 2015.