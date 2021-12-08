Broncos injuries: Melvin Gordon limited at practice Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (hip) was back at practice on a limited basis Wednesday while outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/shoulder) and defensive lineman Shelby Harris (ankle) were held out.

Gordon missed last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs but if he makes progress this week, the running back could return for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions.

Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) was also back at practice Wednesday, starting his 21-day window to potentially return from injured reserve.

Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle)

DNP

DE Shelby Harris (ankle)

DNP

RB Melvin Gordon (hip)

Limited

OT Bobby Massie (ankle)

Limited

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

Full

CB Mike Ford (knee)

Full

OLB Malik Reed (wrist)

Full

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)

Full

QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia)

Full

FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow)

Full

Detroit’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

DE Michael Brockers (knee/illness)

DNP

QB Jared Goff (illness)

DNP

OG Jonah Jackson (illness)

DNP

OLB Julian Okwara (ankle)

DNP

NT John Penisini (illness)

DNP

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder)

DNP

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

DNP

OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (illness)

DNP

DE Nick Williams (illness)

DNP

OLB Austin Bryant (shoulder)

Limited

TE T.J. Hockenson (hand)

Limited

OT Matt Nelson (ankle)

Limited

CB Bobby Price (shoulder)

Limited

OT Penei Sewell (shoulder/illness)

Limited

The Broncos are considered a 7.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Denver leads the all-time series against Detroit 8-5, with the Broncos winning the two most recent meetings in 2019 and 2015.

List

5 free agent quarterbacks Broncos should consider in 2022

Recommended Stories