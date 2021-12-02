Broncos injuries: Melvin Gordon is ’50-50′ for Week 13
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (hip/shoulder) is “50-50” for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Vic Fangio estimated before Thursday’s practice.
If Gordon is not able to play on “Sunday Night Football,” rookie Javonte Williams would be the team’s featured back with Mike Boone serving as the backup.
Denver’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder/hip)
DNP
DNP
OT Calvin Anderson (ankle/knee)
DNP
[Injured Reserve]
[IR]
Out/IR
TE Eric Saubert (ankle)
DNP
Limited
OG Dalton Risner (back)
DNP
Limited
DE Shelby Harris (ankle)
DNP
Limited
CB Ronald Darby (illness)
DNP
Limited
OL Quinn Meinerz (knee)
Limited
Limited
LB Baron Browning (back)
Limited
Full
OT Bobby Massie (ankle)
Limited
Limited
DB Kareem Jackson (neck)
Limited
Full
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle)
Limited
Full
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)
Full
Full
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
Full
Full
QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia)
Full
Full
CB Nate Hairston ()
Not listed
DNP
OT Garett Bolles (ankle)
Not listed
Limited
Kansas City’s injury report from Thursday will be added below when it becomes available.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
CB Rashad Fenton (knee)
DNP
WR Tyreek Hill (NIR/personal)
DNP
WR Mecole Hardman (NIR/other)
DNP
OL Lucas Niang (ribs)
Limited
FB Michael Burton (pectoral)
Full
CB Chris Lammons (hip)
Full
OL Kyle Long (knee)
Full
LB Dorian O’Daniel (shoulder)
Full
CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)
Full
Sunday’s game will be nationally televised on NBC at 6:20 p.m. MT.
