Broncos injuries: Lloyd Cushenberry placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Cushenberry could be cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he has a negative test before then. If Cushenberry is not back in time for the game, Austin Schlottmann and Quinn Meinerz would be the candidates to start in his place, coach Vic Fangio said.

Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday and the team’s other COVID and injury-related moves can be seen below.

Thursday injury report

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) DNP DNP RB Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) DNP Limited DB Kareem Jackson (back) DNP Limited DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot) DNP Limited OT Bobby Massie (NIR) DNP Full DL Shamar Stephen (knee) DNP Limited ILB Kenny Young (concussion) DNP DNP OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) Limited Full DE Shelby Harris (ankle) Limited Limited OL Quinn Meinerz (back/rib) Limited Full TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) Limited Limited DL Mike Purcell (thumb/neck) Limited Limited DB Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) Limited Full WR Courtland Sutton (wrist) Limited Full RB Javonte Williams (knee) Limited Limited

2 players designated to return from injured reserve

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and outside linebacker Andre Mintze have been designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice this week. Anderson and Mintze could be activated from IR at any point within the next three weeks, perhaps as early as this weekend.

OT Drew Himmelman placed on Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

(SiouxFalls, USA TODAY Network)

Himmelman will not count against the 16-player practice squad limit while on COVID reserve. Denver filled his spot on the practice squad by bringing back running back Damarea Crockett, the team announced.

