Broncos injuries: Lloyd Cushenberry placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Cushenberry could be cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he has a negative test before then. If Cushenberry is not back in time for the game, Austin Schlottmann and Quinn Meinerz would be the candidates to start in his place, coach Vic Fangio said.

Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday and the team’s other COVID and injury-related moves can be seen below.

Thursday injury report

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion)

DNP

DNP

RB Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip)

DNP

Limited

DB Kareem Jackson (back)

DNP

Limited

DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot)

DNP

Limited

OT Bobby Massie (NIR)

DNP

Full

DL Shamar Stephen (knee)

DNP

Limited

ILB Kenny Young (concussion)

DNP

DNP

OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle)

Limited

Full

DE Shelby Harris (ankle)

Limited

Limited

OL Quinn Meinerz (back/rib)

Limited

Full

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

Limited

Limited

DL Mike Purcell (thumb/neck)

Limited

Limited

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck)

Limited

Full

WR Courtland Sutton (wrist)

Limited

Full

RB Javonte Williams (knee)

Limited

Limited

2 players designated to return from injured reserve

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and outside linebacker Andre Mintze have been designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice this week. Anderson and Mintze could be activated from IR at any point within the next three weeks, perhaps as early as this weekend.

OT Drew Himmelman placed on Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

(SiouxFalls, USA TODAY Network)

Himmelman will not count against the 16-player practice squad limit while on COVID reserve. Denver filled his spot on the practice squad by bringing back running back Damarea Crockett, the team announced.

1

1

Recommended Stories