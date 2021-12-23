Broncos injuries: Lloyd Cushenberry placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.
Cushenberry could be cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he has a negative test before then. If Cushenberry is not back in time for the game, Austin Schlottmann and Quinn Meinerz would be the candidates to start in his place, coach Vic Fangio said.
Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday and the team’s other COVID and injury-related moves can be seen below.
Thursday injury report
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion)
DNP
DNP
RB Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip)
DNP
Limited
DB Kareem Jackson (back)
DNP
Limited
DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot)
DNP
Limited
OT Bobby Massie (NIR)
DNP
Full
DL Shamar Stephen (knee)
DNP
Limited
ILB Kenny Young (concussion)
DNP
DNP
OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle)
Limited
Full
DE Shelby Harris (ankle)
Limited
Limited
OL Quinn Meinerz (back/rib)
Limited
Full
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)
Limited
Limited
DL Mike Purcell (thumb/neck)
Limited
Limited
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck)
Limited
Full
WR Courtland Sutton (wrist)
Limited
Full
RB Javonte Williams (knee)
Limited
Limited
2 players designated to return from injured reserve
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and outside linebacker Andre Mintze have been designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice this week. Anderson and Mintze could be activated from IR at any point within the next three weeks, perhaps as early as this weekend.
OT Drew Himmelman placed on Practice Squad/COVID-19 list
(SiouxFalls, USA TODAY Network)
Himmelman will not count against the 16-player practice squad limit while on COVID reserve. Denver filled his spot on the practice squad by bringing back running back Damarea Crockett, the team announced.
1
1