Broncos injuries: At least 2 players to miss several weeks

The Denver Broncos will be without three players for a bit, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Monday.

Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), running back Mike Boone (ankle) and offensive lineman Cam Fleming (quad) will all be sidelined going into the team’s Week 9 bye after this weekend’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

NFL Network reported earlier this week that Browning is expected to miss several weeks, and KUSA-TV reported that Boone has a high ankle sprain. Hackett said Monday that Fleming will miss some time, but it’s uncertain if he will be sidelined as long as Browning and Boone.

The Broncos’ complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Broncos buzz: Before traveling to London, Denver signed running back Marlon Mack to the practice squad and placed Boone on injured reserve. Boone will now have to sit out four weeks.

Additionally, the Broncos promoted long snapper Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the active roster. To fill Fraboni’s former spot on the practice squad, Denver offensive tackle Christian DiLauro.

The Broncos will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for Sunday.

