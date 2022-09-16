Broncos injuries: LB Josey Jewell questionsable for Week 2
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday. If Jewell can’t play this weekend, Alex Singleton will start in his place.
Elsewhere on the injury front, guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) have been ruled out for Week 2. Four other players will be listed as questionable, according to Hackett.
The Broncos’ complete injury report will be added below once it becomes available later today.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OLB Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee)
DNP
Limited
Questionable
WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip)
DNP
DNP
Out
ILB Josey Jewell (calf)
DNP
DNP
Questionable
OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
Out
DL DeShawn Williams (back)
DNP
Limited
Questionable
CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)
Limited
Limited
Questionable
OL Billy Turner (knee)
Full
Full
Questionable
Denver is considered a 9.5-point favorite against Houston this week.
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
List
5 takeaways from the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks