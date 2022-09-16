Broncos injuries: LB Josey Jewell questionsable for Week 2

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday. If Jewell can’t play this weekend, Alex Singleton will start in his place.

Elsewhere on the injury front, guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) have been ruled out for Week 2. Four other players will be listed as questionable, according to Hackett.

The Broncos’ complete injury report will be added below once it becomes available later today.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OLB Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee)

DNP

Limited

Questionable

WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip)

DNP

DNP

Out

ILB Josey Jewell (calf)

DNP

DNP

Questionable

OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

Out

DL DeShawn Williams (back)

DNP

Limited

Questionable

CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)

Limited

Limited

Questionable

OL Billy Turner (knee)

Full

Full

Questionable

Denver is considered a 9.5-point favorite against Houston this week.

