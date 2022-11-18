Broncos injuries: LB Jonas Griffith ‘most likely’ done for the season

The Denver Broncos just can’t catch a break on the injury front.

The Broncos already had an NFL-high 14 players on injured reserve accounting for $55.3 million worth of salary cap space. Eight of those 14 players are regular starters, and Denver has now lost another starter.

Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith aggravated a foot injury during Thursday’s practice and he is now “most likely” going to miss the rest of the 2022 season, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Griffith started eight games for Denver this season, totaling 46 tackles, three quarterback hits and one interception. The 25-year-old defender is scheduled to become an exclusive-rights free agent in 2023, so the Broncos will presumably bring him back for next season.

Alex Singleton will now start in Griffith’s place across from Josey Jewell. Singleton previously started five times in the place of an injured Jewell earlier this year and he has totaled 70 tackles in nine games this season.

Denver’s final injury report for Week 11 will be added below when it becomes available later today.

The Broncos are considered 3-point home favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Sunday’s game will begin at 2:05 p.m. MT and will be regionally broadcast on Fox (view the TV map here).

