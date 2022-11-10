Broncos injuries: Justin Simmons limited at Thursday’s practice

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (knee) was limited at Thursday’s practice after being held out on Wednesday.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that Simmons will be “day-to-day” this week with a sprained knee. Caden Sterns — Denver’s top backup safety — is currently on injured reserve with a hip injury, so if Simmons is not cleared to play Sunday, P.J. Locke would likely start in his place.

Elsewhere on the injury front, outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) were held out of practice.

Denver’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.

Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory (knee) is still on injured reserve, but he is eligible to return to the active roster. Hackett was noncommittal Wednesday when asked if Gregory might return to the field this week.

“He’s day-to-day,” Hackett said of Gregory. “We’re going to slowly start working him in, and we’re hoping he gets back sooner rather than later.”

Denver will practice again on Friday before releasing a final injury report with game status for Sunday’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire