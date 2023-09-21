Broncos injuries: Justin Simmons did not practice Thursday

After missing practice Wednesday, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (hip) was held out of practice again on Thursday, which seems like a bad sign for his chances of playing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) also missed practice.

Denver already has safeties Caden Sterns (knee) and P.J. Locke (leg) on injured reserve, leaving them thin at safety. Sterns is out for the entire season. Locke will be eligible to return from IR in Week 5.

While Locke is sidelined, Delarrin Turner-Yell is left as the team’s top backup safety. The club also has rookie JL Skinner, but he has been inactive for the first two games of the season.

If Simmons does not play on Sunday, Turner-Yell will likely start across from Kareem Jackson at safety.

Meanwhile, Broncos outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) is expected to miss another game this weekend after sitting out in Week 2.

Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status OLB Frank Clark (hip) DNP DNP DL Mike Purcell (ankle) DNP DNP DB Justin Simmons (hip) DNP DNP OT Garett Bolles (ankle) Limited Full

The Dolphins (2-0) are considered 6.5-point favorites against the Broncos (0-2) this week. Sunday’s game will begin at 11:00 a.m. MT on select CBS channels (view the TV map here).

