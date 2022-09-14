Broncos injuries: Justin Simmons did not practice Wednesday

The Denver Broncos might be without their star safety when they face the Houston Texans at home in Week 2.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons (quad) did not practice Wednesday and coach Nathaniel Hackett said the star defensive back will “miss some time.” Simmons injured his thigh in the first half of Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks and played through the injury.

If Simmons is not able to play this week, Caden Sterns would be the most likely candidate to start in his place.

Elsewhere on the injury front, outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee) were also held out of practice.

Denver offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) was a full participant, which is a good sign for his availability this week against the Texans.

The Broncos’ complete injury report will be added below once it becomes available later today.

Denver is considered a 9.5-point favorite against Houston this week.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

5 takeaways from the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire