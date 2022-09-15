Broncos injuries: Josey Jewell did not practice Thursday
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) missed practice again on Thursday, giving him an uncertain status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
If Jewell can’t play this weekend, Alex Singleton would start in his place.
Elsewhere on the injury front, guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) were also held out of practice Thursday. Meinerz is expected to be sidelined for several weeks — Hamler’s status is less certain.
The Broncos’ complete injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OLB Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee)
DNP
Limited
WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip)
DNP
DNP
ILB Josey Jewell (calf)
DNP
DNP
OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
DL DeShawn Williams (back)
DNP
Limited
CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)
Limited
Limited
OL Billy Turner (knee)
Full
Full
The Broncos and Texans will practice again on Friday before releasing final injury reports for Week 2. Denver is considered a 9.5-point favorite against Houston this week.
