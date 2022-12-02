Broncos injuries: Jerry Jeudy questionable for Week 13

Jon Heath
·1 min read

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday.

Hackett said Jeudy will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

In addition to Jeudy, cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (stomach bug) are also questionable.

The Broncos have ruled out wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness) and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee).

Hamler, who has missed 21 of the team’s 44 games since he was drafted in 2020, recently suffered a setback in his recovery and his status for the rest of the season is now in doubt.

The Broncos’ complete injury report for Week 13 will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Baltimore leads the all-time series against Denver 9-6, including a 23-7 win when the two teams met last season. Sunday’s game will be regionally televised on CBS at 11:00 a.m. MT (view the TV map here).

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Jerry Jeudy’s stats compared to other 2020 1st-round WRs

    Six wide receivers were picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Where does Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy stack up among them?

  • Broncos injuries: KJ Hamler suffers setback in recovery

    Broncos WR KJ Hamler has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Thursday.

  • Building the 2022 FIFA World Cup Ultimate Footballer

    Speed? Footwork? IQ? How would you build the ultimate footballer? Lets attempt it with some of the best players playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

  • Alabama gets commitment from 4-star WR Jaren Hamilton

    Jaren Hamilton, four-star WR from Florida commits to Alabama.

  • Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton questionable for Sunday

    There’s a chance the Broncos will have one of their top receivers back for the first time since Week 10. But they may also be without three of their top wideouts for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Jerry Jeudy (ankle) got back on the field for Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday, head coach [more]

  • RG3 gives harsh take on the current QB conundrum in Washington

    Robert Griffin III shares his thoughts on Taylor Heinicke and what the Commanders should do at the quarterback position.

  • Ukraine bans religious organizations with links to Russia

    Ukraine on Friday banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia and said it would examine the links between the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox churches. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a National Security and Defense Council decision to impose personal sanctions against representatives of religious organizations associated with Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago.

  • Fantasy Football Week 13: FLEX rankings

    Check out how the FLEX options stack up in our Week 13 fantasy rankings.

  • Steelers LB T.J. Watt really doesn’t care about his lack of sacks

    T.J. Watt only has 1.5 sacks on the season.

  • Brian Daboll says he and Giants brass 'had a good visit' with Odell Beckham Jr. | Giants News Conference

    New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll met the media on Tuesday to discuss the potential return of Odell Beckham Jr. Coach Daboll and the Giants brass had dinner with Beckham last night, and Daboll described it as "a good visit." It is unclear whether or not the dinner has left the door open for his return. Daboll went on to discuss the upcoming matchup with Washington, and the challenge of defending WR Terry McLaurin, as well as updates on the Giants' long list of injuries which seems to be getting shorter by the day.

  • Republic Services: Strong Results Don't Come Cheap

    A look at why investors have been willing to pay up for impressive business results

  • Nathaniel Hackett tried to walk back comments about a potential quarterback change

    The Broncos do a great job, as plenty of teams (but not all of them) do when it comes to sending out transcripts of the press conferences that happen throughout the week. The most recent wave of transcripts from the Broncos included a significant comment from coach Nathaniel Hackett about the quarterback position. Asked whether [more]

  • What Are the Retirement Account Contribution Limits for 2023?

    To help counter a year defined by rattled global and domestic markets and historically high inflation, consumer price and cost-of-living indexes, American workers will be permitted to squirrel away...

  • Terron Armstead doubtful, Austin Jackson out for Sunday

    It looks like the Dolphins are going to be without both of their starting offensive tackles for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Left tackle Terron Armstead was back at practice on Friday in a limited capacity. But he’s listed as doubtful for the contest with toe and pectoral injuries. He missed the first two days [more]

  • NY Fed paper ties reverse repo surge to bank regulation change

    Persistently massive inflows of cash into a key Federal Reserve facility are in large part being driven by a bank liquidity regulation change from last year, a report from the New York Fed said Friday. The Fed’s facility offers what are called reverse repos, which allow eligible firms to park cash at the central bank in exchange for a risk-free return. The rule playing a role in the inflows is a regulation called the Supplementary Leverage Ratio, which determines how much liquidity banks need to have on hand.

  • CFP deja vu: TCU in third, Ohio State lurking and lobbying

    FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) TCU has been in this position before, third in the College Football Playoff rankings going into its last game before the final four teams are set. Undefeated TCU has a Big 12 championship game to play, and the best the Buckeyes can do is try to tout what they had already done before last week's 45-23 home loss to Michigan that kept them from reaching the Big Ten title game. ''When you look at the body of work that Ohio State has put forward, they have been a top-ranked team the entire season,'' Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the AP on Friday.

  • Steelers vs Falcons game status report

    The Steelers will be minus Ahkello Witherspoon for an eighth game.

  • NFL betting: We're backing two lively underdogs in a Week 13 teaser

    Take the better defenses in a six-point NFL Week 13 teaser.

  • A Heinicke hang up? RG3 believes Washington has to eventually cut ties with fan favorite QB

    Washington is 6-1 this season with Taylor Heinicke under center, and firmly in the Wild Card race.

  • NFL Betting Week 13: Why are the Giants underdogs?

    Why are the Giants fetching points at home against a similar Washington team? Scott Pianowski discusses that and more in his weekly NFL handicapping post.