Broncos injuries: Jerry Jeudy questionable for Week 3

Jon Heath
·1 min read

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) is questionable for this week’s Sunday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday.

Elsewhere on the injury report, cornerback Pat Surtain (shoulder), offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) are x for Week 3.

Denver’s complete injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OLB Randy Gregory (knee)

DNP

Full

WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder)

DNP

DNP

DT D.J. Jones (ankle)

DNP

Limited

OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)

DNP

Limited

CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

CB Pat Surtain (shoulder)

DNP

Limited

WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip)

Limited

Limited

ILB Josey Jewell (calf)

Limited

Limited

S Caden Sterns (hip)

Limited

Full

OL Billy Turner (knee)

Full

Limited

CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)

Full

Full

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)

Not listed

Limited

OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)

Not listed

Limited

DE Dre’Mont Jones (neck)

Not listed

Limited

DL Mike Purcell (elbow)

Not listed

Limited

G Dalton Risner (elnbow)

Not listed

Full

The Broncos are listed as 1.5-point underdogs against the 49ers this week despite playing at home.

