Broncos injuries: Jerry Jeudy questionable for Week 3

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) is questionable for this week’s Sunday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday.

Elsewhere on the injury report, cornerback Pat Surtain (shoulder), offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) are x for Week 3.

Denver’s complete injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status OLB Randy Gregory (knee) DNP Full WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) DNP DNP DT D.J. Jones (ankle) DNP Limited OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) DNP Limited CB Darius Phillips (hamstring) DNP DNP CB Pat Surtain (shoulder) DNP Limited WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip) Limited Limited ILB Josey Jewell (calf) Limited Limited S Caden Sterns (hip) Limited Full OL Billy Turner (knee) Full Limited CB K’Waun Williams (wrist) Full Full WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) Not listed Limited OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) Not listed Limited DE Dre’Mont Jones (neck) Not listed Limited DL Mike Purcell (elbow) Not listed Limited G Dalton Risner (elnbow) Not listed Full

The Broncos are listed as 1.5-point underdogs against the 49ers this week despite playing at home.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

49ers at Broncos: Who wins on SNF? - Powered By PickUp

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire