Broncos injuries: Jerry Jeudy questionable for Week 3
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) is questionable for this week’s Sunday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday.
Elsewhere on the injury report, cornerback Pat Surtain (shoulder), offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) are x for Week 3.
Denver’s complete injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OLB Randy Gregory (knee)
DNP
Full
WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder)
DNP
DNP
DT D.J. Jones (ankle)
DNP
Limited
OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)
DNP
Limited
CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
CB Pat Surtain (shoulder)
DNP
Limited
WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip)
Limited
Limited
ILB Josey Jewell (calf)
Limited
Limited
S Caden Sterns (hip)
Limited
Full
OL Billy Turner (knee)
Full
Limited
CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)
Full
Full
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)
Not listed
Limited
OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)
Not listed
Limited
DE Dre’Mont Jones (neck)
Not listed
Limited
DL Mike Purcell (elbow)
Not listed
Limited
G Dalton Risner (elnbow)
Not listed
Full
The Broncos are listed as 1.5-point underdogs against the 49ers this week despite playing at home.
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts