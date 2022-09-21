Broncos injuries: Jerry Jeudy will not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and cornerback Pat Surtain (shoulder) will not practice Wednesday, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced during his pre-practice press conference.

Hackett said earlier this week that the team is hopeful both players will be available for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the San Franciso 49ers in Week 3.

It remains to be seen if either will be able to suit up for SNF, but neither Jeudy nor Surtain are expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

If Jeudy does not play on Sunday, Kendall Hinton would be a candidate to get elevated from the practice squad. If Surtain is not available, rookie Damarri Mathis would likely be the next man up at cornerback.

Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

The Broncos are listed as 1.5-point underdogs against the 49ers this week despite playing at home.

