Broncos injuries: Jerry Jeudy did not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) did not practice again Wednesday after sitting out all of practice last week and missing last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile, fellow Denver receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) was also held out of Wednesday’s practice. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday that Jeudy, Hamler and TE/FB Andrew Beck (hamstring) remain “day-to-day.”

“We’re just working through it all with them,” Hackett said. “We’d love to have them out there.”

Hackett also said that outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee), who is eligible to return from injured reserve, is also “day-to-day.”

“We’re working through that,” Hackett said of Gregory’s status. “From the standpoint of when we can activate him, we want to make sure we do it the right way and make sure that he comes back when he is ready.”

Denver’s complete Wednesday injury report can be seen below.

Broncos players will have off on Thursday for Thanksgiving (they practiced Tuesday instead) before a final practice of the week on Friday. Denver’s final injury report with game statutes for Sunday will come out Friday afternoon.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire