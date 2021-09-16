Broncos injuries: Graham Glasgow did not practice Thursday
Denver Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow (arrhythmia) missed practice again on Thursday, which presumably means he is unlikely to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
If Graham is ruled out on Friday, Netane Muti will start in his place in Week 2. In his lone start last season, Muti was not penalized and did not allow any sacks.
Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OL Graham Glasgow (illness)
DNP
DNP
DL Shamar Stephen (back)
DNP
Limited
OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle)
Limited
Limited
LB Jonas Griffith (back)
Not listed
Limited
DE Shelby Harris (wrist)
Limited
Limited
TE Noah Fant (knee)
Full
Full
And the Jags’ injury report from Thursday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
CB Tre Herndon (knee)
DNP
Limited
CB Tyson Campbell (calf)
Limited
Limited
OLB Lerentee McCray (knee)
Limited
Limited
OLB Jordan Smith (knee)
Limited
Limited
Despite playing on the road, the Broncos are considered 5.5-point betting favorites against Jacksonville this week.