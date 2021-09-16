Broncos injuries: Graham Glasgow did not practice Thursday

Jon Heath
·1 min read
Denver Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow (arrhythmia) missed practice again on Thursday, which presumably means he is unlikely to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

If Graham is ruled out on Friday, Netane Muti will start in his place in Week 2. In his lone start last season, Muti was not penalized and did not allow any sacks.

Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OL Graham Glasgow (illness)

DNP

DNP

DL Shamar Stephen (back)

DNP

Limited

OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle)

Limited

Limited

LB Jonas Griffith (back)

Not listed

Limited

DE Shelby Harris (wrist)

Limited

Limited

TE Noah Fant (knee)

Full

Full

And the Jags’ injury report from Thursday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

CB Tre Herndon (knee)

DNP

Limited

CB Tyson Campbell (calf)

Limited

Limited

OLB Lerentee McCray (knee)

Limited

Limited

OLB Jordan Smith (knee)

Limited

Limited

Despite playing on the road, the Broncos are considered 5.5-point betting favorites against Jacksonville this week.

