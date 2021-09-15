Broncos injuries: Graham Glasgow (arrhythmia) did not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos starting right guard Graham Glasgow (arrhythmia) did not practice Wednesday and he has an uncertain for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Glasgow had an irregular heartbeat during last week’s game against the New York Giants and he left the stadium in an ambulance after a 27-13 win. Glasgow returned to the team on Tuesday and he’s undergoing heart tests, coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday.

Glasgow tweeted Monday that he anticipates a “quick recovery.”

Hey everyone, I appreciate all the well wishes. Looking forward to a quick recovery and getting back out there. It was a great team win, and excited to see where myself and the team go from here. Thanks — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) September 13, 2021

If Glasgow is not able to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, Netane Muti will likely start in his place. Quinn Meinerz is also available as a backup guard/center.

Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status OL Graham Glasgow (illness) DNP DL Shamar Stephen (back) DNP OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) Limited DE Shelby Harris (wrist) Limited TE Noah Fant (knee) Full

And the Jags’ injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Despite playing on the road, the Broncos are considered 5.5-point betting favorites against Jacksonville this week.

