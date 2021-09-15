Broncos injuries: Graham Glasgow (arrhythmia) did not practice Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver Broncos starting right guard Graham Glasgow (arrhythmia) did not practice Wednesday and he has an uncertain for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Glasgow had an irregular heartbeat during last week’s game against the New York Giants and he left the stadium in an ambulance after a 27-13 win. Glasgow returned to the team on Tuesday and he’s undergoing heart tests, coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday.

Glasgow tweeted Monday that he anticipates a “quick recovery.”

If Glasgow is not able to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, Netane Muti will likely start in his place. Quinn Meinerz is also available as a backup guard/center.

Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OL Graham Glasgow (illness)

DNP

DL Shamar Stephen (back)

DNP

OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle)

Limited

DE Shelby Harris (wrist)

Limited

TE Noah Fant (knee)

Full

And the Jags’ injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

Despite playing on the road, the Broncos are considered 5.5-point betting favorites against Jacksonville this week.

List

NFL fans loved Peyton and Eli Manning as 'Monday Night Football' commentators

Recommended Stories