Broncos injuries: Good news for Pat Surtain, bad news for Graham Glasgow

Denver Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow suffered a fractured ankle during Sunday’s 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday. The 29-year-old veteran will now go on injured reserve and he will have an uncertain status for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Quinn Meinerz stepped in for Glasgow on Sunday and the rookie played well. Netane Muti is also expected to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, so the Broncos have two capable potential replacements for Glasgow.

Meanwhile, right tackle Bobby Massie is set to miss a “game or two” after suffering an ankle injury, Fangio said. Calvin Anderson, the team’s backup swing tackle, started in the place of an injured left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) in Week 9. If Bolles is able to return this week, Anderson will presumably start in the place of Massie on the right side.

Fangio said cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (knee) are still undergoing testing, but KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis broke some news on Surtain before Monday’s press conference.

Surtain suffered a knee sprain, which is “very good news overall,” according to Klis. Surtain might be in danger of missing some time, but it sounds like his injury is not very serious, or at least not as serious as it could have been.

We’ll know more about the status of Denver’s injuries when the Broncos return to the practice field and release an injury report on Wednesday.

