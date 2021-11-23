Broncos injuries: Good news for Bradley Chubb and Michael Ojemudia

The Denver Broncos have designated outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (hamstring) to return from injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Chubb and Ojemudia were back on the practice field Monday and the team now has a 21-day window to activate the defenders to the 53-man roster. If the players are not activated within three weeks, they will spend the rest of the season on reserve.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday the team will ease Chubb back into action.

“It’ll be conservative,” Fangio said. “He’s going to do some individual [drills] today. If that goes [well], he’ll grab a handful of plays in practice. If not today, then we’ll see where he’s at [on] Wednesday, but there’ll be a logical conservative progression.”

Denver also placed left tackle Garett Bolles on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Because he is vaccinated, Bolles has a chance to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers if he clears COVID protocol. Bolles needs two negative tests in consecutive days to be cleared.

Fangio also said Monday that inside linebacker Baron Browning (back) is expected to return to practice on Wednesday.

