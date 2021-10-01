Broncos injuries: Glasgow out, Risner questionable for Week 4

Jon Heath
·1 min read
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow has been ruled out and fellow starter Dalton Risner is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.

If Glasgow and Risner are not able to play, Natane Muti and Quinn Meinerz will be in line to start against Baltimore. Muti has started two games in his career and Meinerz got his first NFL snaps as an injury fill-in last week.

Denver’s final injury report for Week 4 will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

RG Graham Glasgow (knee)

DNP

DNP

Out

LG Dalton Risner (ankle)

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB Melvin Gordon (ribs, lower leg)

Limited

Limited

OLB Andre Mintze (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

DL Mike Purcell (knee)

Limited

Full

DL Shelby Harris (wrist)

Full

Full

OLB Malik Reed (ankle/thumb)

Full

Full

LB Justin Strnad (hand)

Full

Full

And the Ravens’ final injury report for Week 4 will be added below when it becomes available.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

S SeShon Elliott (quad)

DNP

DNP

QB Lamar Jackson (back)

DNP

DNP

OLB Pernell McPhee (shoulder)

DNP

Limited

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

DNP

DNP

OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee)

DNP

Limited

DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip)

DNP

DNP

CB Tavon Young (knee)

DNP

Full

CB Anthony Averett (ankle)

Not listed

Limited

S Geno Stone (thigh)

Not listed

Limited

DT Brandon Williams (NIR, rest)

Not listed

DNP

Sunday’s game will air on CBS at 2:25 p.m. MT (view the TV map here).

