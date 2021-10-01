Broncos injuries: Glasgow out, Risner questionable for Week 4

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow has been ruled out and fellow starter Dalton Risner is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.

If Glasgow and Risner are not able to play, Natane Muti and Quinn Meinerz will be in line to start against Baltimore. Muti has started two games in his career and Meinerz got his first NFL snaps as an injury fill-in last week.

Denver’s final injury report for Week 4 will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status RG Graham Glasgow (knee) DNP DNP Out LG Dalton Risner (ankle) DNP DNP Questionable RB Melvin Gordon (ribs, lower leg) Limited Limited OLB Andre Mintze (hamstring) Limited Limited DL Mike Purcell (knee) Limited Full DL Shelby Harris (wrist) Full Full OLB Malik Reed (ankle/thumb) Full Full LB Justin Strnad (hand) Full Full

And the Ravens’ final injury report for Week 4 will be added below when it becomes available.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status S SeShon Elliott (quad) DNP DNP QB Lamar Jackson (back) DNP DNP OLB Pernell McPhee (shoulder) DNP Limited OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) DNP DNP OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee) DNP Limited DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip) DNP DNP CB Tavon Young (knee) DNP Full CB Anthony Averett (ankle) Not listed Limited S Geno Stone (thigh) Not listed Limited DT Brandon Williams (NIR, rest) Not listed DNP

Sunday’s game will air on CBS at 2:25 p.m. MT (view the TV map here).

