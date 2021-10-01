Broncos injuries: Glasgow out, Risner questionable for Week 4
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow has been ruled out and fellow starter Dalton Risner is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.
If Glasgow and Risner are not able to play, Natane Muti and Quinn Meinerz will be in line to start against Baltimore. Muti has started two games in his career and Meinerz got his first NFL snaps as an injury fill-in last week.
Denver’s final injury report for Week 4 will be added below when it becomes available later today.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
RG Graham Glasgow (knee)
DNP
DNP
Out
LG Dalton Risner (ankle)
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB Melvin Gordon (ribs, lower leg)
Limited
Limited
OLB Andre Mintze (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
DL Mike Purcell (knee)
Limited
Full
DL Shelby Harris (wrist)
Full
Full
OLB Malik Reed (ankle/thumb)
Full
Full
LB Justin Strnad (hand)
Full
Full
And the Ravens’ final injury report for Week 4 will be added below when it becomes available.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
S SeShon Elliott (quad)
DNP
DNP
QB Lamar Jackson (back)
DNP
DNP
OLB Pernell McPhee (shoulder)
DNP
Limited
OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)
DNP
DNP
OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee)
DNP
Limited
DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip)
DNP
DNP
CB Tavon Young (knee)
DNP
Full
CB Anthony Averett (ankle)
Not listed
Limited
S Geno Stone (thigh)
Not listed
Limited
DT Brandon Williams (NIR, rest)
Not listed
DNP
Sunday’s game will air on CBS at 2:25 p.m. MT (view the TV map here).
