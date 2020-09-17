Broncos injuries: Garett Bolles playing through sprained elbow

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles sprained his elbow against the Tennessee Titans last week and played through the injury, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Bolles is practicing with a brace and is expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.
Here’s a look at Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Wed
|Thur
|Fri
|Game Status
|CB A.J. Bouye (shoulder)
|DNP
|(Put on IR)
|IR
|Out
|RB Phillip Lindsay (toe)
|DNP
|DNP
|LB Mark Barron (hamstring)
|DNP
|DNP
|S Kareem Jackson (non-injury related)
|DNP
|Full
|WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder)
|Limited
|Limited
|LT Garett Bolles (elbow)
|Limited
|Limited
|WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip)
|Limited
|Limited
|S Trey Marshall (wrist)
|Limited
|Full
|OLB Bradley Chubb (knee)
|Full
|Full
|WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)
|Full
|Full
|TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hip)
|Full
|Full
Here’s a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Wed
|Thur
|Fri
|Game Status
|QB Ben Roethlisberger (coach’s decision)
|DNP
|Full
|WR Diontae Johnson (toe)
|DNP
|Full
|WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)
|DNP
|Full
|RB James Conner (ankle)
|DNP
|Full
|C Maurkice Pouncey (coach’s decision)
|DNP
|Full
|OL Stefen Wisniewski (chest)
|DNP
|DNP
|G David DeCastro (knee)
|DNP
|DNP
|OT Zach Banner (knee)
|DNP
|(Put on IR)
|IR
|Out
|OT Alejandro Villanueva (illness)
|DNP
|Full
|DE Stephon Tuitt (Achilles)
|DNP
|Full
Denver and Pittsburgh will practice again Friday before releasing final injury reports with game statuses for Week 2.