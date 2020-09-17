Broncos injuries: Garett Bolles playing through sprained elbow

Jon Heath

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles sprained his elbow against the Tennessee Titans last week and played through the injury, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Bolles is practicing with a brace and is expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Here’s a look at Denver’s complete injury report from Thursday:

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status
CB A.J. Bouye (shoulder) DNP (Put on IR) IR Out
RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) DNP DNP
LB Mark Barron (hamstring) DNP DNP
S Kareem Jackson (non-injury related) DNP Full
WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) Limited Limited
LT Garett Bolles (elbow) Limited Limited
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip) Limited Limited
S Trey Marshall (wrist) Limited Full
OLB Bradley Chubb (knee) Full Full
WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) Full Full
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hip) Full Full

Here’s a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury report from Thursday:

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status
QB Ben Roethlisberger (coach’s decision) DNP Full
WR Diontae Johnson (toe) DNP Full
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) DNP Full
RB James Conner (ankle) DNP Full
C Maurkice Pouncey (coach’s decision) DNP Full
OL Stefen Wisniewski (chest) DNP DNP
G David DeCastro (knee) DNP DNP
OT Zach Banner (knee) DNP (Put on IR) IR Out
OT Alejandro Villanueva (illness) DNP Full
DE Stephon Tuitt (Achilles) DNP Full

Denver and Pittsburgh will practice again Friday before releasing final injury reports with game statuses for Week 2.