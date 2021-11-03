Broncos injuries: Garett Bolles did not practice Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and he is unlikely to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

While Bolles is sidelined, Calvin Anderson will start in his place.

Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OT Garett Bolles (ankle)

DNP

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)

DNP

CB Ronald Darby (shoulder)

Limited

DB Jamar Johnson (quad)

Limited

DL Dre’Mont Jones (hip)

Limited

Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

Limited

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

Limited

DL DeShawn Williams (ankle)

Limited

DL Shelby Harris (wrist)

Full

Dallas’ complete Wednesday injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

The Broncos have won their last six games against the Cowboys, but Denver is considered a 9.5-point underdog against Dallas this week.

List

4 quarterbacks Broncos should consider trading for in 2022

List

5 quarterbacks who might interest Broncos in 2022 NFL draft

Recommended Stories