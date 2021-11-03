Broncos injuries: Garett Bolles did not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and he is unlikely to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

While Bolles is sidelined, Calvin Anderson will start in his place.

Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status OT Garett Bolles (ankle) DNP DB Caden Sterns (shoulder) DNP CB Ronald Darby (shoulder) Limited DB Jamar Johnson (quad) Limited DL Dre’Mont Jones (hip) Limited Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) Limited DL Mike Purcell (thumb) Limited DL DeShawn Williams (ankle) Limited DL Shelby Harris (wrist) Full

Dallas’ complete Wednesday injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status

The Broncos have won their last six games against the Cowboys, but Denver is considered a 9.5-point underdog against Dallas this week.

