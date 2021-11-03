Broncos injuries: Garett Bolles did not practice Wednesday
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and he is unlikely to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
While Bolles is sidelined, Calvin Anderson will start in his place.
Denver’s complete injury report from Wednesday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OT Garett Bolles (ankle)
DNP
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)
DNP
CB Ronald Darby (shoulder)
Limited
DB Jamar Johnson (quad)
Limited
DL Dre’Mont Jones (hip)
Limited
Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)
Limited
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
Limited
DL DeShawn Williams (ankle)
Limited
DL Shelby Harris (wrist)
Full
Dallas’ complete Wednesday injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
The Broncos have won their last six games against the Cowboys, but Denver is considered a 9.5-point underdog against Dallas this week.
