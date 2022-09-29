Broncos injuries: Dalton Risner returned to practice Thursday

Denver Broncos left guard Dalton Risner (ankle) was back at practice on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

Risner seems to be trending in the right direction, but if he is unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Quinn Meinerz and Graham Glasgow would likely start at the two guard spots for the Broncos in Week 4.

Elsewhere on the injury front, nose tackle D.J. Jones remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. If Jones is not cleared before Sunday’s game, Mike Purcell will likely start in his place against the Raiders.

Denver’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below (DNP = did not participate).

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) DNP DNP OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) DNP DNP OLB Randy Gregory (knee) DNP Limited DT D.J. Jones (concussion) DNP DNP CB Darius Phillips (hamstring) DNP DNP G Dalton Risner (ankle) DNP Limited OL Billy Turner (knee) DNP DNP OLB Baron Browning (knee) Limited Full RB Melvin Gordon (neck) Limited Limited DB P.J. Locke (ankle) Limited Full OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) Limited Limited OLB Aaron Patrick (shoulder) Limited Full DL Mike Purcell (neck) Limited Limited DB Caden Sterns (hip) Limited Limited CB K’Waun Williams (wrist) Limited Full

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against Las Vegas this week despite the Raiders being the only winless team in the NFL.

