Broncos injuries: Dalton Risner returned to practice Thursday
Denver Broncos left guard Dalton Risner (ankle) was back at practice on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.
Risner seems to be trending in the right direction, but if he is unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Quinn Meinerz and Graham Glasgow would likely start at the two guard spots for the Broncos in Week 4.
Elsewhere on the injury front, nose tackle D.J. Jones remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. If Jones is not cleared before Sunday’s game, Mike Purcell will likely start in his place against the Raiders.
Denver’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below (DNP = did not participate).
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
OLB Randy Gregory (knee)
DNP
Limited
DT D.J. Jones (concussion)
DNP
DNP
CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
G Dalton Risner (ankle)
DNP
Limited
OL Billy Turner (knee)
DNP
DNP
OLB Baron Browning (knee)
Limited
Full
RB Melvin Gordon (neck)
Limited
Limited
DB P.J. Locke (ankle)
Limited
Full
OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
OLB Aaron Patrick (shoulder)
Limited
Full
DL Mike Purcell (neck)
Limited
Limited
DB Caden Sterns (hip)
Limited
Limited
CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)
Limited
Full
The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against Las Vegas this week despite the Raiders being the only winless team in the NFL.
