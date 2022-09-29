Broncos injuries: Dalton Risner returned to practice Thursday

Jon Heath
·1 min read

Denver Broncos left guard Dalton Risner (ankle) was back at practice on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

Risner seems to be trending in the right direction, but if he is unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Quinn Meinerz and Graham Glasgow would likely start at the two guard spots for the Broncos in Week 4.

Elsewhere on the injury front, nose tackle D.J. Jones remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. If Jones is not cleared before Sunday’s game, Mike Purcell will likely start in his place against the Raiders.

Denver’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below (DNP = did not participate).

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

OLB Randy Gregory (knee)

DNP

Limited

DT D.J. Jones (concussion)

DNP

DNP

CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

G Dalton Risner (ankle)

DNP

Limited

OL Billy Turner (knee)

DNP

DNP

OLB Baron Browning (knee)

Limited

Full

RB Melvin Gordon (neck)

Limited

Limited

DB P.J. Locke (ankle)

Limited

Full

OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

OLB Aaron Patrick (shoulder)

Limited

Full

DL Mike Purcell (neck)

Limited

Limited

DB Caden Sterns (hip)

Limited

Limited

CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)

Limited

Full

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against Las Vegas this week despite the Raiders being the only winless team in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

