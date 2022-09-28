Broncos injuries: Dalton Risner will not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos left guard Dalton Risner will not practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced before practice.

Fortunately for the Broncos, fellow guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) is expected to be back at practice Wednesday after missing the last two games. If Risner is not able to play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, Graham Glasgow — who has been filling in for Meinerz — would likely start in Risner’s place.

Elsewhere on the injury front, starting nose tackle D.J. Jones is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and he was also held out of Wednesday’s practice. If Jones is not cleared before Sunday’s game, Mike Purcell will likely start in his place against the Raiders.

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against Las Vegas this week despite the Raiders being the only winless team in the NFL.

